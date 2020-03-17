Further restrictions at Geisinger, remote testing prep starting

DANVILLE – Geisinger is announcing further restrictions as concerns arise about COVID-19.

Effective immediately at all Geisinger hospitals and clinics, only immediate family or caregivers may visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to outpatient appointments. Other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time.

Geisinger is beginning preparations for remote testing for coronavirus. More info coming soon.

Geisinger has established a hotline and webpage to address any questions or concerns about COVID-19. You can call the hotline before you visit clinics or the hospital at 570-284-3657 or visit Geisinger.org/coronavirus.