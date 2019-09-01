Fund drive to have drawing for Jack Lambert autographed seat back

UNDATED- The “Everyone’s Playgound” fund drive says it is offering a chance to own a unique piece of Steeler’s memorabilia… an autographed seat back from the historic Three Rivers Stadium. The seat back is autographed by Steelers great Jack Lambert.

Organizer Fritz Heineman says 34 tickets are available at $34 each via a donation made through gofundme.com/all-inclusive-barrier-free-playground. Submission deadline is 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5th.

Details… he says when 34 donations are received, they will conclude the offering, draw a name, and announce the winner. There is no limit to the number of $34 donations a person may make. The drawing will take place at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, September 5th, at the DQ Grill and Chill at 1741 North Susquehanna Trail in Selinsgrove.

FROM JACK LAMBERT’S PEN …

Short … sweet … and to the point. To help support the “Everyone’s Playground” fund drive we have been given the back of a seat from the HISTORIC THREE RIVERS STADIUM and autographed by one of the three greatest linebackers ever to play in the NFL and for the Pittsburgh Steelers: JACK LAMBERT. (See attached photo) This absolutely is a collector’s item … a unique piece of Steelers memorabilia (Three Rivers Stadium and a Jack Lambert autograph) that will increase in value in time to come.

To benefit the All Inclusive “Everyone’s Playground” fund drive we are offering 34 tickets at $34 each — via a donation made through — gofundme,com/all-inclusive-barrier-free-playground — and submitted by 5:00 PM, Thursday, September 5th. Once we receive 34 donations we will conclude the offering, draw a name, and announce the winner. There is no limit to the number of $34 donations one person make make. The actual drawing will take place at 5:15 PM, Thursday, September 5th, at the DQ Grill and Chill, 1741 North Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, 17870

Our very good friend, Mark Lawrence, the “Voice” of Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and a super supporter of Everyone’s Playground will draw the winning name. Everyone is invited to attend to witness the drawing and plenty of pictures will be taken in order to guarantee a fair and transparent occasion.

As a special incentive it is likely the winner will be offered, for an additional donation of $340, the option of having two other former star linebackers autograph the seat as well. We’ll leave it to the imagination of who those two other linebackers might be!

That’s it. 34 opportunities to obtain a Three Rivers Stadium seat autographed by Jack Lambert for a donation of $34 to the “Everyone’s Playground” project. Time is limited so make your contribution today via our gofundme account. Many thanks.