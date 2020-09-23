Fugitive from Philadelphia busted in Shamokin Tuesday

SHAMOKIN – U.S. Marshals say they got their man, a fugitive from Philadelphia who was in Shamokin Tuesday. The US Marshals Service says they picked up Yaasiyn Brown of Philadelphia; he was wanted for murder and other charges. He was tracked to a home in the first block of Raspberry Hill Road in Shamokin, where he was taken into to custody without incident.

From there he was turned over to Northumberland County authorities to await extradition. The Marshals say they have dozens of state, local, county, and other local and regional law enforcement task force assisting their efforts in the middle portion of Pennsylvania—all of whom they say participated in the investigation of Brown.