LEWISBURG – Motorists could see some delays along Route 15 south in the Lewisburg area as crews will begin a fuel spill cleanup today following a July 29 crash. PennDOT tells us the work will take place on Route 15 south at Beagle Club Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, as the right lane will be closed.