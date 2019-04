LEWISBURG – There may be some minor delays on Route 15 in the Lewisburg area today and tomorrow. PennDOT tells us a diesel fuel spill cleanup is taking place today along Route 15 north at River Road in East Buffalo Township.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during work hours, which are until 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. PennDOT says there will also be intermittent full traffic stoppages as well.