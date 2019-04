LEWISBURG – A diesel fuel cleanup that was expected to be completed Wednesday on Route 15 north in the Lewisburg area has been extended into today. PennDOT tells us that cleanup is taking place again along Route 15 north at River Road in East Buffalo Township. Delays are expected.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during work hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PennDOT says there will also be intermittent full traffic stoppages as well.