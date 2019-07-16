 “Frozen Jr.” hits the stage this week 

MIDDLEBURG – A Broadway version of Disney’s “Frozen” will be hitting the stage in the Valley this week. The Kids Theatre Expereince presents “Frozen Jr.” this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Midd-West High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show features students ages seven through 14 from Midd-West, Selinsgrove, and Shikellamy.

The Kids Theatre Experience, which started in 2011 in Snyder County, is a group that brings Broadway to the Valley and puts on a production every summer. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for kids four through 12, and kids three and under are free. More info on The Kids Theatre Experience Facebook page.