Front Street paving complete in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND- A bit of a milestone in Northumberland’s $13 million road reconstruction project. Amid circuitous detours, temporary traffic lights, and major highways detoured on neighborhood streets, PennDOT finished Front Street paving Saturday.

Crews paved Front Street, and the entrance to Front Street on side streets. On social media, residents rejoiced that part of the project would soon be complete.

PennDot says line painting, grass planting, and tree planting will follow. Remaining in the project, an extensive excavation on King Street, which is currently underway. Major construction on this project should be done by Thanksgiving, and detours will be lifted at that time. Final paving of the rest of the project streets is next year.