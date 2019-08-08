PennDOT Update: Front Street in Norry receiving final paving

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT says a section of Front Street (Route 11 south) is receiving its final paving and is not be on the list of streets to be paved next year. That is news to residents and motorists who were told the department planned to do all final paving next year.

Ted Deptula, an assistant plans engineer with PennDOT, says from the borough line to Wallace Street, the final paving is being put down now. Deptula says on Front Street right now, motorists are driving on the final surface, while the other lane is receiving final paving.

He says in 2020, they’ll do the final paving on Duke, Water, and King Streets, but only one section of Front Street will be done—that will be from Wallace Street to King Street. He noted the section of Water Street, between the Barry King Bridge and the new underpass, also received its final paving.

Deptula says trees will be planted this fall. Next year, damaged curbs and other finishing touches will be added to PennDOT’s $13 million project in Northumberland.