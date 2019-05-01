Friedenberg criticizes Keller on social security

SUNBURY – 12th District US Congressional race is ramping up, as we are about three weeks until the special election for the seat in Washington. Penn State Professor Marc Friedenberg is heavily criticizing Republican nominee and current State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) of taking away social security.

On WKOK’s On The Mark, Friedenberg discussed the recently passed “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” He claims it gave large tax breaks to corporations and wealthy individuals with no way to pay for it, “We all know what the next page out of the playbook is going to be for people like my opponent. ‘Oh look, we got this $1.5 trillion added to the deficit, we’re going to have to make some cuts.’ And actually, he’s supported by this extreme group called ‘The Club for Growth’ that wants to eliminate social security as we know it, and you can see it right on their web page.”

Friedenberg then claims Keller may not stop there, “He wants to target Medicaid and target Medicare, and I think we need to push back against that; eliminate the tax cut for the wealthiest Americans, make permanent the tax cut for working Americans.”

Friedenberg says the bill was sold to America as a way to grow the economy by giving more money to the CEO’s with some trickling down to those less wealthy. Hear more of Friedenberg’s comments on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.