Friday Speedway ‘Breakout Weekend’ postponed to Sunday

SELINSGROVE – Fans will have to wait one more day to see racing for the first time this year at Selinsgrove Speedway thanks to forecast stormy weather. Speedway officials announced Friday morning the Modern Heritage 410 Sprint Car and A&A Auto Stores Roadrunners Friday night portion of ‘Breakout Weekend’ is postponed to Sunday.

This makes Saturday night’s event for the Super Late Models and Apache Tree Service 305 Sprints the 2020 season opener.

Saturday and Sunday’s general admission gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring exact change as an additional measure to limit contact points at ticket booths. We last told you safety measures will be in place and fans will be required to sign a waiver before entering.