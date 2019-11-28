 Freedom From Religion Foundation contacts Shikellamy about prayer

SUNBURY – An organization which says it is protecting the rights of people who don’t practice religion has contacted Shikellamy School District over coach-led prayer. In a letter to Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, the Freedom From Religion Foundation says it was contacted by a local resident because the high school football team prays in the end zone prior to games. The foundation also included photos of the alleged prayer.

The foundation says it is illegal for public school athletic coaches to sponsor prayers. It says doing so violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

The foundation is now asking the district to investigate the situation. WKOK has reached out to the district for comment.