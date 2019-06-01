Fred Keller’s District Office Manager announces 85th District Candidacy

UNDATED — Another candidate has come forward who is running for the 85th District state house seat. Fred Keller’s office manager says he’s running for the vacant seat. Republican Ben Ranck announced his candidacy Friday. Ranck has worked with Keller for the past nine years as his District Office Manager and Constituent Outreach Coordinator.

In his announcement, Ranck says he is both a fiscal and social conservative and intends to continue his work of building and strengthening our communities. Ranck said he will represent the values of citizens of Snyder and Union Counties, work to bring economic development and jobs to the district, and help combat the opioid epidemic.

A lifelong resident of Union County, Ranck, who is 31-years-old, is married with two children. He says he is an active volunteer for the community he currently coaches AYSO soccer and is on the Executive Board of Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts.

The 85th district seat is currently vacant because Fred Keller was elected to the U.S. Congress.