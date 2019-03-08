Fraud reported after theft of purse and wallet from Geisinger office

DANVILLE – In Montour County, an investigation continues after a purse and wallet were stolen from at Geisinger office earlier this month. Mahoning Township Police say they started investigating the theft February 1.

Police say several credit cards taken in the theft were used since then and currently nearly $3,000 in fraudulent charges have been racked-up at various merchants in the Buckhorn area of Columbia County.

Police say they are attempting to identify two women who made the illegal purchases with the stolen cards. Several leads are currently being pursued. (Deanna Force)