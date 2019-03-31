Fraud incident costs man over $4,100

SNYDER COUNTY – A local man lost over $4,100 after falling victim to a fraud scheme involving the purchase of two dogs. Selinsgrove state police say the victim reported the incident March 16, but the victim told troopers the incident actually occurred sometime between November and December 2018.

The victim then told Selinsgrove troopers he was selling the two dogs and the thieves used fake credit cards. He’s out $4,100 for the two French Bulldogs. State troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.