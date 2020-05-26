Fourth and Reagan intersection to be closed parts of next week

SUNBURY – Early next week, a major intersection in Sunbury will be closed for repairs. The Sunbury Department of Public Works announced Tuesday the North Fourth Street and Reagan Street intersection will be closed to all traffic beginning next Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m. The closure will last through next Wednesday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

The Sunbury Municipal Authority will be conducting a water line replacement and other necessary repairs that can’t take place under live traffic conditions.