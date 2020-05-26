Fourth and Reagan intersection to be closed parts of next week

SUNBURY – Early next week, a major intersection in Sunbury will be closed for repairs. The Sunbury Department of Public Works announced Tuesday the North Fourth Street and Reagan Street intersection will be closed to all traffic beginning next Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m. The closure will last through next Wednesday, June 3 at 6 p.m.
The Sunbury Municipal Authority will be conducting a water line replacement and other necessary repairs that can’t take place under live traffic conditions.
Fourth Street traffic will be re-routed to North Fifth or North Third Streets. Parking will be restricted on the east side of Fifth Street only, from Packer to Reagan Streets, and Line Street from Fourth to Fifth Streets to accommodate detoured traffic.