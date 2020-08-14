Four Northumberland County nursing homes inspected, in compliance

HARRISBURG – Four Northumberland County nursing homes appeared in the state Department of Health’s July 2020 nursing home report and were found to be in compliance with state rules.

The Department of Health says Mountain View Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township and Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing were inspected and the state found no deficiencies. The state complaints were unfounded regarding those two facilities. Also, an emergency preparedness survey was also conducted at the Mountain View facility, and that also indicated full compliance.

The Department of Health conducted infection control inspections at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation and Nursing and The Mansion nursing home in Sunbury, where no issues were found.

All four Northumberland County inspections were conducted between June 15 and July 1, according to the Department of Health.