HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and the area continues to be within the criteria to safely reopen. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new cases in Northumberland County at 224 and four deaths. Two new cases have also been confirmed in Union County at 83 and two deaths. Snyder remains with 59 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 64 cases.

In the last 14 days, Northumberland County has 26 cases, Union has 20, Snyder has 13 and Montour has six.

Statewide, 336 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 78,000 – 74% of those patients have recovered. Four new PA deaths have also been confirmed, with the death toll over 6,200.