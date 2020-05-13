Four new Valley COVID-19 cases, state approaching 4,000 deaths

HARRISBURG – Additional COVID-19 cases are below 1,000 again statewide, including just four in the Valley, but Pennsylvania’s death toll is approaching 4,000. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed just over 700 new cases, bringing the total to over 58,000. 137 newly confirmed deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to over 3,900.

In the Valley, two new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 128, and Montour County has a new case for the first time in over a week at 50. Union County also has a new case at 42 and one death. Snyder County remains at 33 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, no new cases or deaths in Columbia County, remaining at 330 cases and 28 deaths. Lycoming County has seven new cases and two more deaths at 139 cases and seven deaths. Schuylkill County has 19 new cases at 478 and 14 deaths, Dauphin County has 20 new cases and a 39th death. Juniata County remains with 94 cases and one death.

There are over 244,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.