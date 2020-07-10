Four new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in PA

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but there are over 1,000 new cases confirmed statewide. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new cases in Northumberland County, now up to 342 total cases overall and eight total deaths. One new case was confirmed in Montour County, now up to 77 total cases and two total deaths. No changes were reported in Snyder and Union counties’ numbers.

In local long-term care facilities, there is a fourth death reported among three Northumberland County facilities. There are still 54 resident cases and eight employee cases among the three facilities.

Just over 1,000 new statewide cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total to over 93,000, of which 77% have recovered. 32 new deaths have also been confirmed, keeping the state death toll at over 6,800. The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight, as well as 182 in Philadelphia County. However, about 175 of the total cases reported Friday did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. In north central PA, cases have risen from nearly 8% of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in July.

State officials remind residents mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,032 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.