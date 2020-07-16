Four new Valley COVID-19 cases, 781 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and Pennsylvania’s daily case count has gone down slightly. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Northumberland County cases, now at 355 total cases and 10 deaths. One new case has also been confirmed in Montour County, now at 81 total cases and two deaths. No changes have been confirmed in Snyder and Union counties.

In area long-term care facilities, two more resident cases have been confirmed among three Northumberland County facilities. That brings the grand total to 57 resident cases in the county, along with nine total employee cases and six total deaths.

Statewide, 781 new cases have been confirmed, and state is now over 98,000 total cases, of which 76% have recovered. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 132 cases. Significant increases also continue in 19 to 24-year-olds, including nearly 8 % of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases so far in July in north central PA.

16 new deaths have also been reported, with the state death toll just under 7,000.

State officials continue to remind residents of required mask-wearing in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,337 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.