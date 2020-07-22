Four new Valley COVID-19 cases, 631 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with over 600 new state cases. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Snyder County cases, now at 85 overall cases since the viral outbreak, and two deaths. One new case in Northumberland County has also been confirmed at 366 overall and 11 deaths. Montour County’s overall case count has been taken down from 87 to 86 total cases, and three deaths. Union remains with 113 cases and two deaths.

Among three Northumberland County long-term care facilities, the death toll has risen to eight, along with 59 resident cases and 10 employee cases since the outbreak. In one Snyder County facility, there are now two employee cases overall, and four overall resident cases.

Statewide, 631 new state cases have been confirmed, bringing the grand total to over 103,000, of which 75% have recovered. 25 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,000. Increases in 19-24-year-olds statewide are still being reported, including approximately 8% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July in north central Pennsylvania.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,682 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.