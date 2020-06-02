Four new North’d Co. COVID-19 cases, 100 new PA Deaths

HARRISBURG – Four new Valley cases have been confirmed, and 100 new Pennsylvania deaths have been reported. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 612 new PA cases, with the statewide total approaching 73,000. 100 new deaths have also been confirmed, stretching the PA death toll to over 5,600.

All four new Valley cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 198 and three deaths. Union County’s case count is reduced from 62 to 60, and one death. Montour remains with 53 cases and Snyder remains with 45 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has one new case at 349 and 31 deaths. Lycoming County remains with 164 cases and 17 deaths, while Schuylkill has 12 new cases at 643 and 34 deaths. Dauphin remains over 1,300 cases and has three new deaths at 77, while Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 399,361people who have tested negative to date, and 67% have recovered. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.