Four new COVID-19 cases in North’d Co, 108 new PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Valley, but Pennsylvania had another death increase of over 100. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 625 new statewide cases, bringing the total to over 70,000. 108 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, bringing that total to over 5,300.

All four new Valley cases are in Northumberland County at 186 and three deaths. Good news again for Union County as no new cases reported a second straight day, remaining with 56 cases and one death. Snyder County remains with 39 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains with 346 cases and 31 deaths. Lycoming County has one new case and one new death at 162 and 16, respectively. Schuylkill has five new cases at 606 and 28 deaths. Dauphin County is now over 1,200 cases and five new deaths at 71, and Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 595 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 357,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.