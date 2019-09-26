Four injuries after crash in Snyder County

PENNS CREEK – Four people, including a teenage girl and two-year-old girl, were injured after a crash in Center Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred last Sunday just after midnight along Middle Road. Selinsgrove troopers say 18-year-old Caleb Stroup of Kreamer was traveling east on Middle Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic going around a right curve. Stroup then hit the front end of a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by 42-year-old Tara Baird of Middleburg.

Baird, along with 16-year-old and 2-year-old female passengers suffered injuries, and all were taken to Geisinger. Medical updates were unavailable. Stroup was also injured but was not taken to the hospital. He was cited with a traffic violation. Everyone involved were wearing seat belts or properly secured in child safety seat.