Forty additional cases of COVID-19 reported at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University is reporting there are 40 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 89 cases. As of August 26th, 14 students on campus tested positive for coronavirus, 67 cases are reported off-campus and 8 are isolated at home. Students residing on-campus at Bloomsburg University who test positive for COVID-19 have the choice to move to a safe isolation location or go home.