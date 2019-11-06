Former Wood-Mode owners stopped providing health insurance funds, attorney seeking action

KREAMER – A Sunbury attorney is now seeking action from state officials after former Wood-Mode employees received a letter saying the company’s former owners stopped providing health insurance funds. In a letter sent to former employees, Geisinger says Wood-Mode stopped providing funds to pay for health services as of . Geisinger said in the letter the employees health coverage ended . That means any claims for services received and processed after are now being denied, and former employees may be billed for those services.

In a post on Facebook, Sunbury Attorney Joel Wiest says in his opinion, this is ‘absolute evidence of criminal actions by the former owners.’ Wiest says he has contacted Valley State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and intends to request a meeting with the State Attorney General’s office and/or the Governor’s office.