Former Valley welfare caseworker admits to theft of funds

HARRISBURG – A former state welfare caseworker, facing charges from the state Attorney General after fraudulently obtaining EBT cards and using them to take over $8,600 for herself, has entered a guilty plea and admitted to the crime.

In a news release, the state PA AG’s office tells us 40-year-old Jennifer Curcie of Coal Township, fraudulently obtained EBT cards to make the purchases. She pleaded guilty to third degree felony theft charges.

EBT cards are Electronic Benefit Transfer cards; it is an electronic system that allows state welfare departments to issue benefits via a magnetically encoded payment card,

The AG says Curcie was employed in the state run Northumberland County assistance office from 2015-18. She was terminated in August 2018. Curcie was charged with theft by deception and false statements. The AG says she was sentenced to seven years probation and ordered to repay the money she stole.

“This individual forged the identities of eight other people to activate the cards and share them with family members,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This $8,600 was supposed to help families-in-need to buy healthy food. Instead, she used her position of public service to weaken the program and deny much-needed benefits to others,” Shapiro said.