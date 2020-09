SUNBURY – A former Sunbury Police Officer has died. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare tells us Steve Bennick died today at the age of 61. Hare calls Bennick’s death a ‘big loss for the community.’ Hare also called Bennick ‘not only a brother in blue, but a friend.’

Bennick retired from the Sunbury police force in 2018 was recently serving in the Montour County Sherriff’s Department. Bennick was also a Liberty Township, Montour County resident.