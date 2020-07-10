Former Sunbury mayor back on Shikellamy School Board

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s former mayor is back on the Shikellamy School Board. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says Persing was appointed to the board during Thursday night’s school board meeting, replacing Scott Karpinski, who’s moving out of Sunbury.

This is Persing’s second stint on the school board, after being first elected in 2008. He then resigned two years later when he became Mayor of Sunbury for the second time. Dr. Bendle says the district thanks Karpinski for his many years of service, and is excited to have Persing join the team.