Former Sunbury Generation coal fired plant to be demolished

SHAMOKIN DAM – Demolition of the former Sunbury Generation LLC coal fired plant in Shamokin Dam starts this Friday. Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach tells us demolition of the eastern half of the former PPL plant will take place at 9 a.m. Friday. Shambach says it will be brought down by a controlled implosion. The remaining half of the plant will be demolished sometime next spring.

There will be some travel restrictions in that area—Shambach says all traffic, including pedestrian traffic will be prohibited on the Old Trail between Park Road and Eleventh Avenue from 8:15 until at least 10 a.m.

No boats will be allowed in the immediate area on the Susquehanna River during that time period as well. Shambach says there will be a substantial presence of law enforcement both on the Old Trail and the river to ensure safety.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area during this time.