Former Sunbury Generation coal fired plant to be demolished today

SHAMOKIN DAM – Demolition of the former Sunbury Generation LLC coal fired plant in Shamokin Dam starts this morning and that will affect traffic. All traffic, including pedestrian traffic, will be prohibited on the Old Trail between Park Road and Eleventh Avenue from 8:15 until at least 10 a.m. No boats will be allowed in the immediate area on the Susquehanna River during that time period as well.

As we told you earlier this week, Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach says the demolition of the eastern half of the former PPL plant begins at 9:00 a.m. Shambach says it will be brought down by a controlled implosion. The remaining half of the plant will be demolished sometime next spring.