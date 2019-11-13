Spreading Antlers gives Terry Specht Robert Mertz award

SUNBURY – A former Sunbury city clerk was honored at a ceremony in Sunbury Tuesday night. Terry Specht was presented with the Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation Robert W. Mertz, Jr. Community Contributor Award.

The Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation is a registered non-profit group that provides swimming lessons, school supplies, Halloween costumes and Christmas toys to local elementary schools and hosts a Christmas party for youth and their families.

They also host the Loving and Caring Street Fair in June. Tuesday night the foundation hosted the annual Community Contributor Award Dinner to hand out the Robert Mertz award. They say it is an opportunity for the foundation to recognize and thank individuals who have made positive contributions toward area youth.

Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation President Justin Michaels tells WKOK the award was named for Robert W. Mertz, Jr., who was a local Sunbury businessman who employed several hundred people, “He consistently always gave back and he did it in multiple different ways throughout our community. A lot of those things he did behind the scenes just went unnoticed. People never realized until his passing how many things that he truly did, and what a better way to name this after somebody who just inspired us all throughout this community.”

Specht was recognized during the ceremony for her work behind the scenes during the annual Loving Care street fair, her work assisting Sunbury Revitalization, Inc., and other contributions. She says that this award means a lot to her because Robert Mertz was a very special friend of her family, “He didn’t do anything for recognition and he did a lot of things. So I really feel that to get this award, I’m very humbled. I enjoyed being city clerk in Sunbury for 24 years. It was a lot of fun. I enjoyed my job, I really loved it.”

Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) presented a citation, “We presented Terry with a citation from the House of Representatives. There are very strict criteria of when someone can receive that award. Terry met that criteria so we were able to give that to her. The award is in the Pennsylvania archives, so anybody can look it up. Terry is a permanent part of Pennsylvania history.”

Specht is currently retired but previously worked in retail for 18 years, worked under three mayors in Sunbury retired from the City of Sunbury January 31.