Former SU student found guilty of assaulting roommate

MIDDLEBURG – A New York woman has been found guilty of indecently assaulting her roommate while a student at Susquehanna University. PennLive.com reports 21-year-old Pratigya Thakur of the Bronx was found guilty of indecent assault, but acquitted by a Snyder County jury of rape.

Thakur is accused of getting on top of her intoxicated roommate and sexually assaulting her in May of 2016. The incident took place in Hassinger Hall. Thakur is no longer a student at Susquehanna University. Jurors deliberated for about an hour before returning their verdict.