Former Steeler Andy Russell helps unveil ‘Everyone’s Playground’

SELINSGROVE — A reception was held Friday evening at the new All Inclusive Playground at East Snyder Park near Selinsgrove Friday. The event was held to welcome former Pittsburgh Steeler Andy Russell and his wife Cindy. They were instrumental in funding and organizing the effort to build the park.

The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation led the effort to bring “Everyone’s Playground” to the park, “It’s spectacular because it’s such a beautiful place with all of the equipment for the kids. It’s just really impressive.”

After two years of work and fundraising, the new all-inclusive playground officially opened in July. The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation Central PA Chapter President Fritz Heinemann hosted Friday’s reception and Russell’s wife Cindy was thrilled to see the playground for the first time.

She said, “It’s just beautiful and it looks really safe. I think the playground equipment is wonderful. Fritz is here almost every day. It’s like his baby. He reports back to me and says it’s crowded all the time at all hours.”

Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, PA) said the kids are really taking advantage of the new all-inclusive playground, “I’ve seen multiple people posting pictures of them coming out and playing with their family, so it’s really had a positive impact here in eastern Snyder County. I think for the region it’s really been a great addition to help people come out and have a good time with their family.”

The playground serves children who have varying abilities. Heinemann says they owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation for supporting this project. (Ali Stevens)