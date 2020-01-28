Former Shamokin school board member accused of taking donations

SHAMOKIN – A former Shamokin Area School District school board member, who’s already accused of ethics violations, is accused of taking donations meant for the school swim team.

Coal Township Police tell us 42-year-old Richard Kashnoski is accused of taking $2,000 from Brent Reed, owner of Brent’s Trash Removal in Coal Township. Officers say Reed wrote two checks for Kashnoski over two years, $1,000 in November 2017, and $1000 in July 2018.

Police say Kashnoski then wrote his own name on the two checks as the payee and cashed them. Then this past July, police say Kashnoski solicited and attempted to collect another $500 check from Reed.

Kashnoski faces several charges, including two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.

Kashnoski served on the Shamokin school board between 2013 and 2017, before losing a re-election bid. We last told you a 2018 investigation found Kashnoski violated three ethics rules while on the school board.