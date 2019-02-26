US Senator Lieberman gives Alice Pope Shade Lecture at SU

SELINSGROVE – A former U.S. Senator visited the Valley Monday night discussing how his religion and politics drove him during his time in Washington. Former Senator Joe Lieberman delivered the annual Alice Pope Shade Lecture at Susquehanna University Monday night.

Senator Lieberman divided his lecture into three parts, beginning with the role of religion in American history and public life, the role of religion in his own life and career, and the current dysfunction in American politics.

Lieberman says historical figures such as John F. Kennedy, as well as his own background in religion, inspired him to pursue a career in public service, “One being that we’re all children of the same, one God, and the second being that we have a responsibility to try to make life better here. Some sense that’s our response to the gift of life that we have been given.”

Senator Lieberman says he hopes his faith guided him while in public service, especially when it came to equality regardless of race or sexual orientation, “We’re different, yes, but again, we’re all children of the same God, and not only according to my personal religious faith, but according to the founding documents of America, the self-evident truth that we’re all entitled from our creator, with the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Senator Lieberman said that every year since having left public office, he teaches at least one course at a university in New York. He also accepts invitations to speak at universities, hoping to encourage students to consider careers in public service, “I know how important it is that the rising generations not turn away from government, so if I can help to convince once student here at Susquehanna that he or she should try a career in politics and public service, it was worth the trip.”

Senator Lieberman says he’s been doing this since leaving public office to enable him to take his experiences, so he can continue what he worked on in office.