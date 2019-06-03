Former prothonotary pleads guilty to misusing funds from office

Northumberland County’s former prothonotary pleads guilty in court

SUNBURY – A former Northumberland Prothonotary has pleaded guilty to fraud charges for the theft of $30,000 from the county. The state attorney general prosecuted Justin Dunkelberger and Monday he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of misapplication of entrusted property.

As part of his plea deal, several other charges are dropped. In return, he was sentenced to four years probation, he’ll have to do 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $300.

Dunkelberger has already paid back the $30,000 in public funds that he stole.

Dunkelberger was facing felony theft charges after alleging stealing while in office. Court documents say the incidents occurred between September 2015 and September 2016.

The AG’s office said he had the prothonotary’s office write checks totaling $30,000 to a fake company he created, named “IMR Key Mark, LLC.”

The charges come after Dunkelberger was arrested for the misapplication of funds from the “Lockcuff Memorial Fund.” In that case, authorities said he stole another $12,000 and used that money for personal expenses and campaigning.