Former pastor steals money from church

MILLVILLE – A former church pastor in Columbia County is facing charges after stealing over $250,000 from his former church and paying back some of it to cover it up. Bloomsburg state police tell us the incident occurred over a period of time between 2011 and this year.

Bloomsburg troopers say David Rosenberger of Millville allegedly took over $252,000 without the knowledge or consent of the New Testament Assembly of God in Greenwood Township. Troopers say Rosenberger then paid back over $95,000 to cover it up. He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and forgery. Troopers are still investigating.