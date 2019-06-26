Former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer charged

SUNBURY— The former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer was charged Wednesday afternoon with stealing more than $31,000 from the probation department from 2014 to 2016.

Arrest papers say 41-year-old Jimmie Cortelyou was charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of misapplication of entrusted government property. In February 2016 District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and President Judge Charles Saylor noted “discrepancies in the records of receipts” at the County Probation and Parole office. After reviewing receipt books and spreadsheets it was discovered $31,500 of deposits were missing. Cortelyou was then terminated by Judge Saylor in February 2016.

He was charged by Agent Ralph Ralston of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and arraigned in front of District Judge Mike Toomey.