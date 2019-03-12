Felony theft charges against former North’d Co. Prothonotary

SHAMOKIN – Former Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger is facing felony theft charges after alleging stealing $30,000 while in office. Court documents say the incidents occurred between September 2015 and September 2016. Dunkelberger was arraigned in front of a magistrate and is free on bail.

The state attorney general’s office says Dunkelberger had the prothonotary’s office write checks totaling $30,000 to a fake company he created, named “IMR Key Mark, LLC.” Dunkelberger faces four felony counts of theft, plus a felony count of tampering with public records, and a misdemeanor count of misapplication of entrusted property.

The charges come after Dunkelberger was arrested for the misapplication of funds from the “Lockcuff Memorial Fund.” In that case, authorities said he stole another $12,000 and used that money for personal expenses and campaigning. Dunkelberger was arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was released on $30,000 unsecured bail.

Read the State Attorney General’s Affidavit HERE