Former Lewisburg business owner charged with sexual assault, stalking teen girl

LEWISBURG – A former Lewisburg business owner is facing charges after sexually assaulting and stalking a teenage girl numerous times since 2013. Court papers say charged is 45-year-old Atanasio Reyes, the former owner of the now closed Reba and Ponchos in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

Court papers say the assaults first occurred in October 2013 when the victim was 16-years-old, when Reyes began asking the girl personal questions and talking to her about his marriage. Then when she turned 17, Reyes would tell the victim to stop working, which then led him to perform various sexual acts. The victim never said anything, fearful of losing her and her mother’s job at the time.

Court papers also say Reyes stalked the victim after she stopped working at his establishment. The stalking was so concerning, her family moved out of state, but then moved back in April 2019, which Reyes began those acts again. The last incident occurred in July. She’s since filed a Protection From Abuse Order.

Reyes is charged with two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, and two misdemeanors, including stalking.