Former JROTC instructor approved, Shikellamy hopeful he’ll come back

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School District is now hopeful it can bring back its recently resigned JROTC instructor, now that his position has been fully approved by the Army.

Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us the Army processed former JROTC leader Bart Wagner’s position Wednesday. Bendle says the district received a letter from the Army Wednesday notifying them of Wagner’s certification. Bendle says he sent a copy of that letter to Wagner, hopeful he’ll come back. Bendle says he will also reach back out to Wagner.

This comes after Wagner resigned from the position Friday, citing not enough pay for his time, and he was unhappy with a much longer than expected certification process. We last told you Bendle wrote a letter concerning the position to the Army, along with State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick). Bendle says state lawmakers were helpful in the process as well.

Bendle says the district and the Army typically split the cost of the JROTC instructor’s salary. Bendle says the district’s half is just over a little $38,000. Bendle says First Sgt. Dan Alderson is currently running the program. Bendle says there are currently about 100 students in grades 9-12 enrolled in the program.