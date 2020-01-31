Former Irish President to deliver lecture on faith, climate change at SU

SELINSGROVE – The first female president of Ireland and one of the world’s most respected advocates for climate justice is coming to Susquehanna University next month. In a release, the university says Mary Robinson will deliver the Alice Pope Shade Lecture, ‘How Faith has Impacted My Life.’

The university says the talk will take place Monday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Center Theater. The event is free and tickets are not required.

Robinson served as President of Ireland from 1990-97, where she is regarded as a groundbreaking and transformation leader who elevated the public role of the Irish presidency. Robinson currently leads the Mary Robinson Foundation , which focuses on climate justice.