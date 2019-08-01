Former Geisinger miracle child Josiah Viera to be inducted into NYPL Hall of Fame 

HEIGNS – 14-year-old Josiah Viera, who died last Christmas Eve after a life-long battle with a rare terminal childhood disease, will be inducted into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame. According to a news release from the New York-Penn League, Viera will be part of the league’s 2019 Hall of Fame class, with inductions taking place August 21. Inductions will take place during a pregame ceremony at the 2019 New York‐Penn League All‐Star Game at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home of the Staten Island Yankees.

Viera’s illness was rapid-aging disease, which aged him 10 years for every year of his life. Viera was known for his highly positive outlook on life despite his illness, especially through his love of baseball. He’s best known for serving as a bench coach for the nearby State College Spikes, the Short-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Viera was also a student at Tri-Valley High School.