Former Danville Elementary School officially sold

BLOOMSBURG — The former Danville Elementary School has officially been sold. The Press Enterprise reports the $750,000 sale of the former school to Montour County was approved by Columbia/Montour County Judge Gary Norton Thursday. Lawyers for the school system say everyone agrees it’s a fair price.

The school building on East Front Street in Danville was closed as an elementary school in 2012. Part of the building is being leased currently as an alternative learning center. Montour County plans to use the building for a new government center and they say they may offer space to that group when they take over the building.