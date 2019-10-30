Former county official pleads guilty to theft

SUNBURY – A former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $31,000 from the county. The Daily Item reports former probation officer Jimmy Cortelyou stole the money from house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016.

The 41-year-old Herndon man confirmed to a judge he started ‘poking holes’ in the way house arrest funds were handled on the first day of the job in May 2014, according to The Daily Item. Cortelyou pleaded guilty to one felony county of theft by failure to make required distribution of funds. He will be sentenced January 23. The Daily Item says three other felony counts and one misdemeanor county were dropped as part of the plea deal.