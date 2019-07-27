Former Columbia County township supervisor charged with theft

WILBURTON – A former township leader in Columbia County is jailed for theft. State police say former Conyngham Township Secretary and Treasurer Linda Tarlecki is in jail after it was discovered that she had stolen approximately $181,000 from township accounts.

Tarlecki was also an elected township Supervisor with Conyngham Township, Columbia County until December 2017. According to a report from state police, after Tarlecki left office, improprieties were discovered within the Township’s financial statements. The investigation uncovered that Tarlecki had stolen the $181,000 from township accounts.

Tarlecki was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with public records, and other related charges. She jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.