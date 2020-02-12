Foot chase ends with man tased by Kulpmont Police

KULPMONT – A western Pennsylvania man was arrested after Kulpmont Police had to use a taser during a foot chase after officers discovered a stolen weapon and drugs inside a vehicle. Kulpmont Police tell us 30-year-old Melvin Harris of Allegheny County is now in Northumberland County Prison facing a felony gun charge and several other infractions.

Officers say they discovered a stolen pistol and pills in a vehicle located on Oak Street. When questioned, Harris said he was meeting a friend, before officers discovered he had outstanding warrants. Harris will be arraigned in district court.