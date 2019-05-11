US Postal Service has ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive today

SUNBURY – The US Postal Service will be collecting food along with delivering your mail today.

The 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger day will be held today. They are looking for non-perishable foods such as canned fruits and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, boxed items such as stuffing mix, mashed potatoes and more.

You can do your part to help by sticking a bag by your mailbox and the US postal service has said that this is the largest single day food drive in the country. Last year they collected thousands of pounds of food.